COVID numbers plateau statewide

Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 1,672,364 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beshear also said Kentucky’s case numbers seem to have reached a plateau.

“As our case numbers seem to be plateauing, it’s more important than ever for us to make sure our vaccination numbers are rising consistently,” said Beshear. “Let’s meet our 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge so we can get back to more of the activities we enjoy and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

The buffalo Trace District Health Department is holding a special Saturday clinic on April 24 to help meet the challenge.

The clinic will take place at Maysville Community and Technical College from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The clinic will administer the first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

Those interested in the clinic can sign up at BuffaloTraceHealth.com or by calling 606-564-9447, ext. 141.

The most recent local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,583; 59 currently active; 36 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 232; four currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 589; 48 currently active; eight deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,260; currently active, 14; 33 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,113; currently active, six ; 20 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,295 total cases, 52 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,873 total cases, 55 deaths.

Locally, Mason, Bracken, and Lewis counties remain in the Red Zone on the state’s COVID-19 map with Robertson County is in the Orange Zone and Fleming County in the Yellow Zone.