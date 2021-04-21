Accident closes bridge for 8 hours

Shifting weight on a semi-truck transporting vehicle parts may have been the culprit that closed down the William Harsha Bridge Monday, officials said.

According to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, Dudley Macy Day was driving the truck for a company based in Texas when he started across the bridge which links Maysville and Aberdeen, Ohio when the load of axles and chassis began to shift. The load was resting on blocks on the trailer and was secured by straps sometimes called ratchet or lock straps. The load came off one of the blocks, loosening the straps and causing the shift, he said.

As the load shifted, it struck six lights on the bridge, knocking three into the Ohio River with still another one striking the highway, breaking the glass portion of the fixture. Two other were hit but did not fall, Muse said.

The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. and the bridge was closed as police and highway officials dealt with the resulting mess, Muse said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet called in inspectors to make sure the bridge was safe for travel, according to KYTC spokesperson for District 9 Allen Blair.

“Our bridge engineers conducted an inspection after the crash, just in case, and found no structural issues and cleared the bridge for traffic,” Blair said. “But it took some time to get a contractor on site to remove light poles that were struck and had fallen across the road.”

After nearly eight hours, the bridge was reopened to traffic shortly before midnight, Muse said.

Day was cited by MPD for an unsecured load.

Blair said there was a total of 10 lights damaged and there may be some additional repair work at a later date for the lighting on the bridge. That is expected to take place after the current resurfacing project is completed, he said.

Blair reminded motorists that the bridge remains a work zone as contractors work to resurface the structure with a new latex concrete overlay.

“They will be working through June on half the structure at a time. Two-way traffic is being maintained on the bridge but travel lanes have been narrowed to 10 feet wide and the speed limit has been reduced,” he said.