Mason, two other local counties remain red

Gov. Andy Beshear said on Friday that 1,638,235 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
He also reported 714 new COVID-19 cases and said the state’s positivity rate has risen to 3.51 percent. Local cases have also been on the rise in the last week.
“Today’s report shows why it’s so important for every Kentuckian to get their shot of hope and help us meet the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Beshear. “We have come so far in this fight, but it isn’t over. There are more than half a million Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Kentucky right now, and it just takes a few minutes to find yours.”
Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine near where they live.
Locally, Mason, Bracken, and Lewis counties remain in the Red Zone on the state’s COVID-19 map with Robertson and Fleming counties in the Orange Zone.
Guidelines for Red Zone counties include:
— Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.
— Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually.
— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.
— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandates and other guidelines.
— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
— Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home.
— Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10steps to defeat COVID-19.
The most recent local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:
Mason County — Total cases, 1,552; 75 currently active; 36 deaths.
Robertson County — Total cases, 229; six currently active; 15 deaths.
Bracken County — Total cases, 584; 43 currently active; eight deaths.
Lewis County — Total cases, 1,235; currently active, 57; 33 deaths.
Fleming County (no update since March 26) — Total cases, 1,083; currently active, six ; 20 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 2,278 total cases, 52 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 3,860 total cases, 55 deaths.