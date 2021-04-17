Carlson to host free concert by Herman’s Hermits, Peter Noone

Carlson Software is hosting a free to the public concert by Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on May 4, 2021 at 7 p.m., in Limestone Park in downtown Maysville.
Recognized for over 24 gold hits and over 51 million records sold worldwide, Peter and the group are known for classic hits like “I’m Into Something Good” and “I’m Henry VIII, I Am.”
Peter Noone, internationally recognized as “Herman” from Herman’s Hermits, has a career spanning the spectrum of the entertainment industry. Peter has been featured on the cover of Time Magazine and guest-starred in prime-time televisions series such as: Married With Children, My Two Dads, Dave’s World, Easy Street, and more. He has starred in the Broadway New York Shakespeare Festival’s production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance and taken on leading roles in full-scale theatrical productions of Dick Wittington, Aladdin, and Sinbad The Sailor.
“I have often wondered if I would ever get to play in Maysville, and who would have imagined it would take 50 years plus to finally get to play my songs there,” said Noone. “I count the days and the people in the audience which means of course I count on you to join us in Maysville. Second verse same as the first.”
As a means of celebrating the arrival of summer and a continuous revitalization of historical downtown Maysville, Carlson is hosting this free-to-attend concert for the public in Limestone Park located between the Parc Café resteraunt and The Ledger Independent. The concert will feature local musician Steve Free as the opening act, starting at 5 p.m.
All ages are welcome to attend. Those interested in attending are asked to wear masks, to bring their own seating, and to maintain social distancing at the event. Local government and CDC recommendations will be followed.