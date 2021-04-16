Debra Cotterill named to fill mayor’s chair

You may continue to address Maysville’s chief official as Mayor Cotterill. Or as Madam Mayor, if you choose.

During a special meeting Thursday, Maysville City Commission selected Debra B. Cotterill to fill the unexpired term of her late husband, Charles Cotterill.

City Manager Matt Wallingford explained how the process to name a new mayor, following the unexpected death of Charles Cotterill on April 1, works.

Wallingford said City Attorney Kelly Caudill notified the Mason County Clerk and Kentucky Secretary of State of the vacancy. Once notified, commissioners have 30 days to fill the seat or the responsibility moves to the governor.

City commissioners met in a closed session last week to discuss the appointment but failed to take any action on the issue. That item was the primary reason for Thursday’s special session, Wallingford said.

Commissioner Ann Brammer placed Debra Cotterill’s name into nomination and it was seconded by Commissioner David Cartmell who then called for discussion.

Cartmell, who served as mayor for 20 years, said he would prefer to see someone nominated whose name was on the ballot . He called the process for selecting a new mayor “flawed. I would like to see more public input.” He also said he would like to know what a mayor’s agenda is before naming someone to the office.

Cartmell said he hopes Debra Cotterill will not continue the policy of tearing down housing, adding what he said was undue stress on property owners and residents.

“Today I hope is the first step to a segue to a positive and inclusive administration,” he said.

The vote for Debra Cotterill was unanimous and Caudill then administered the oath of office to her.

Mayor Pro Tem Victor McKay then handed the gavel and the meeting over to the new mayor who addressed commissioners and city employees on hand , along with those watching on Facebook Live.

“I am greatly humbled and honored to complete (Charles Cotterill’s) term of office,” Debra Cotterill said. She said she plans to continue the policies “you elected him to do.”

Debra Cotterill thanked everyone for the support she has received over the past few weeks.

“Even though I do so with a heavy heart today, my sincere and heartfelt thanks for this opportunity to serve Maysville,” she said.

Debra Cotterill is a graduate of the University of Kentucky where she earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in science. She served as Mason County Extension Agent for 15 years before becoming the Nutrition Education Programs director at UK where she retired in 2019. She also served as a part-time instructor at Maysville Community and Technical College and owner a retail apparel shop in downtown Maysville.

Debra Cotterill will serve the remainder of her husband’s term of office which ends in December 2022.