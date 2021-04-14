KSP releases identity of driver, officer involved in shooting incident

Kentucky State Police released the following statement Tuesday concerning the March 29, officer-involved shooting in Mason County:

“On Monday, March 29, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., EST the Kentucky State Police Post 8 was requested by the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mason County.

At this time, KSP has conducted interviews of vital witnesses and officers and can release the names and ages of those involved in the incident.

The male operator of the vehicle has been identified as Terry Darnell Jackson, age 48.

The officer-involved is Deputy Justin Conley, age 27, a 5-year veteran of the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Conley has been placed on administrative leave per the department’s policies and procedures.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of ongoing investigations, it is KSP policy to not release any further details until the investigation has been completed. Time-lines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

The incident took place on Kentucky 11 near Lewisburg in Mason County when a Fleming County deputy, now identified as Conley, attempted to stop a vehicle in which a male operator and female passenger appeared to be involved in a physical altercation, police said.

The male subject, now identified as Jackson, exited the vehicle which led to a foot pursuit. Upon catching the subject, the deputy and subject became involved in a physical struggle resulting in the deputy discharging his agency-issued firearm striking the male subject, police said.

Jackson was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to KSP.

The deputy was transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville where he was treated for his injuries and later released.