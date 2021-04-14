Commissioners set to name new mayor

Maysville City Commission will meet in special session Thursday and the appointment of a new mayor is on the agenda.

Mayor Charles Cotterill died unexpectedly on April 1, leaving the mayor’s position empty. Naming a replacement is the responsibility of city commission, which must act within 30 days or default the responsibility to the governor.

Cotterill was elected to the mayor’s office in November 2018, defeating incumbent David Cartmell. He formerly took office in January 2019. Whoever is named mayor will serve the remainder of Cotterill’s term through December 2022.

City Manager Matt Wallingford said Tuesday he was not ready to divulge who commissioners are expected to name to serve as mayor. Commissioners have met in closed session on at least two occasions to discuss the issue.

Commissioner Victor McKay has served as mayor pro tem since Cotterill’s death.

In addition to naming a mayor, the agenda also includes the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 90 of the Code of Ordinances in connection with the police and fire departments.

The meeting is set to begin at 11 a.m., in city commission chambers at city hall. The new mayor is expected to be administered the oath of office at the meeting.

