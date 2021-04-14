Annual Chalk the Walk raises awareness

The Maysville Young Professionals Network and Women’s Crisis Center Buffalo Trace encourage community members to use chalk to write messages of positivity and encouragement on Maysville’s sidewalks on Wednesday, April 21.

The purpose of the activity is to raise awareness of sexual assault and spread sexual violence prevention messages. This is the 5th annual Chalk the Walk event, organized in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

“After such a hard year for everyone, we are so excited to be having this positive event again,” said MYPN President Ellen Cartmell.

Cartmell said Chalk the Walk has always been one of the young professionals’ most well-attended service projects, with people of all ages being encouraged to participate.

“In the past we have seen people chalking not only right downtown on Second and Third Streets, but at the high school, at the YMCA, in Fleming County, and all over our area,” he said.

Cartmell also said the idea for Chalk the Walk has spread across the state and region.

“We’ve seen a similar non-profit to the Women’s Crisis Center has organized an event across the river in Ohio. Even the Hodgenville Police Department over in LaRue County is having their own version of this, this year. It’s amazing to see how it’s taken off since our first one.”

Justin Denham, a member of MYPN’s executive committee, has provided chalk to community members at previous years’ events and says he is “looking forward to getting even more people involved this year.” S

ample messages for the event include: “Everyone deserves safety and respect;” “Violence does not = love;” and “Prevention is possible!”

Participants should share pictures of their work using the hashtag #ChalkTheWalkKY. More information is available on the Maysville Young Professionals Network’s Facebook page and the Chalk the Walk Facebook event: www.facebook.com/events/242999770888558/

In case of rain, the event will be moved to April 23.

