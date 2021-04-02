Historic properties removed from abandoned list

One of Maysville’s historic properties and an iconic business site have been removed from the vacant and abandoned properties list, pending sale of one and restoration of them both.
The Maysville Codes Enforcement Board, serving as the vacant properties review commission, held its final session Wednesday to consider removing properties from the vacant and abandoned properties list during the appeals process.
In December, city commissioners enacted the ordinance that places a $5 per $100 of accessed value tax on abandoned property.
The tax penalizes owners whose property is placed on a list of properties determined to have been vacant for at least a year, on the delinquent property tax list for three years, dangerous, void of maintenance, contaminated by methamphetamine, or faces other issues as determined by ordinance.
The ordinance also defines what an abandoned property is, lays out the steps to having an abandoned property designation removed, and allows for an appeals process.
Properties landed on the list in a variety of ways, including those reported by neighbors and a lack of water utility service.
Wednesday was the continuation of the appeals phase for this year’s list, which initially contained about 120 abandoned properties, City Manager Matt Wallingford said. Of those, about 40 appealed the placement.
The Cox-Hord House, located at 128 East Second Street, was removed from the list after the commission learned it is in the process of being sold with plans to restore it, Wallingford said.
Closing on the property is expected by mid-April, he said.
The same undisclosed buyer is also buying the adjoining property which was once the site of the Maysville Motel, Wallingford said.
The property, once the home of the city’s Hord family which includes several mayors in its line, is now owned by the Cartmell family, Hord descendants, following the 2019 death of owner Winn Oridge Hord Atkinson.
The owners were represented by attorney Brandon Voelker, who also spoke in opposition the status on the list of property owned by City Commissioner David Hord located at 2399 U.S. 68. Voelker said the property is exempt under Kentucky law because it is agricultural in nature. He asked for an evidentiary hearing as a part of due process for his client. After consultation with Jackie Shadoan, who was acting as the board’s attorney, it was agreed that the property is exempt.
The commissioner also agreed to remove the building which once housed Maysville’s iconic White Light Restaurant. The building is currently owned by Jerry Lundergan who plans to fully restore it and has already spent a considerable amount toward that end, Wallingford said. He expects the project to take more than two years to complete.
Other properties considered during the hearing included:
— 715 U.S. 68, old Southern States property. Owner Steve Thomas said he has been attempting to sell the property and has recently sold many of the junked vehicles stored there. He has bought another storage building in Aberdeen and will move items there. If he does not sell the property he plans to tear down the front building and replace it with storage units, pending approval. He was granted a property maintenance permit and removal from the list.
— 609 and 611 Wood Street, property maintenance permit approved and removal from the list granted.
— 1104 Forest Avenue, maintenance permit approved and removed from the list.
— 24 East Fifth Street, being sold, removed from list.
— 424 West Third Street, water service restored, removed from list.
— 430 West Third Street, removed from list.
— 325 Limestone Street, working on the interior and plan to begin work on exterior in the next few weeks. Removal granted pending application for permit.
— 921 East Third Street, been condemned for more than a year. Removed from list if demolition permit applied for prior to June 1.
— 314 Sutton Street, owned by John Blakefield, work has begun n restoring the property and it was removed from the list, pending his application for a remodeling/building permit.
— 2 East Fourth Street, removed pending property maintenance.
— 326 East Fifth Street, removed from list pending permit.
— Vacant lot in Old Washington, removed from list pending agreement to maintain property from owner.
— 132 Market Street, removed from list.