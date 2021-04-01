Maysville mayor succumbs to heart attack

For the second time in two months, Maysville and Mason County have lost a community leader.
Thursday afternoon, Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill died after suffering a heart attack.
His death follows that of Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer who died in February.
Cotterill died at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville. He had first suffered a heart attack over the weekend but had a heart stent procedure after that, officials said.
“I am really shocked and saddened for his family and for the city,” said City Commissioner Victor McKay, who serves as mayor pro tem. He said he is unsure what that title might now entail.
“I don’t know the protocol,” he said.
Cotterill was elected to the mayor’s office in November 2018, defeating incumbent David Cartmell. He formerly took office in January 2019.
“I thought he was doing a good job,” McKay said.
Cotterill campaigned on several issues that he said he would focus on as mayor, including job growth, dilapidated properties, and trash cleanup. Under his leadership, a major effort to clean up the city’s east end was undertaken. Part of those efforts included quarterly clean-ups and the development of city parks in the area.
McKay said he had known Cotterill his entire life.
“He was a good person,” he said.
“I can’t say enough about my friend and Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said. “Under his leadership, the City of Maysville has certainly prospered, with economic development projects such as Enviroflight and PPI, to small business growth across the city, highlighted by downtown Maysville’s resurgence, Old Washington, and several other areas.”
“Few residents of Maysville were as determined for our City to succeed as Mayor Cotterill,” he said.
“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Mayor Cotterill. Charles was not only one of my superiors, but he was first and foremost a friend,” said Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford. “He had my back, and that meant so much and made my job a little easier.”
Wallingford called Cotterill “one of the kindest individuals I’ve been around, regardless of whom he met or ran into, he always spoke and said hello. Didn’t matter if he knew the individual or not.”
During his short tenure, Cotterill became a familiar face around city hall.
“He came to City Hall every day and made it a point to speak with everyone as soon as he arrived, and the same prior to leaving,” Wallingford said.
Cotterill was not only a dedicated public servant but first and foremost, he was a family man, Wallingford said.
“His family always came first, as they should; and he was really good to them and loved them deeply. I like to think that the city (staff/officials) was his “second” family, and a family that is going to miss seeing him every day,” he said.
McNeill agreed.
“Even more important than Mayor’s love for Maysville was his unyielding devotion to his family,” the judge-executive said. “Anyone close to Charlie will testify how he would light up when talking about his wife Deb, daughter Katie or his granddaughter Grace. Nothing was more important to Charlie than his family.”
One of Cotterill’s goals as mayor was to establish a rehab facility, Wallingford said.
“Even though he did not quite get what he was looking for in regard to increasing help for people with substance abuse problems, he never gave up,” Wallingford said. Commission will continue the mission “of making Maysville a better place to live, work, and play.”
While he could be blunt at times and rarely sugar-coated his advice, Cotterill always wanted the best for those in his world, McNeill said.
“As Mayor of Maysville, he was provided that rare opportunity to impact the whole community for the better and I’m convinced he accomplished that mission,” he said.
In addition to being mayor, Cotterill also operated an antique business in downtown Maysville.