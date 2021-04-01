State COVID cases continue to decline

April 1, 2021
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Gov. Andy Beshear said this week that Kentucky’s positivity rate for COVID-19 has dropped to a 2.9 percent.

“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline – but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” said Beshear. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available to them.”

Kentucky has now vaccinated about 40 percent of all adults. Locally, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department is serving as a regional vaccine center. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.buffalotracehealth.com to schedule an appointment. Other Mason County sites offering the vaccine include Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and Mason Family Drug. Health departments throughout the Buffalo Trace Area are also offering the vaccine.

The most recent local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,479; 29 currently active; 35 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 219; two currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 527; 13 currently active; seven deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,160; currently active, nine; 31 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,083; currently active, six ; 20 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,238 total cases, 47 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,809 total cases, 55 deaths.

