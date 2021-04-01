Pryor attending CPE leadership program

Maysville Community and Technical College English instructor Deri Pryor was among those selected by The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education to join the Academic Leadership Development Institute this year in preparation for influential roles in higher education.

Pryor began her college journey at MCTC as a non-traditional student before transferring to Eastern Kentucky University to obtain both her bachelor of arts and master of fine arts in English and creative writing. In addition to instruction and advising, she serves in leadership positions on campus diversity, curriculum and law enforcement teams, and as a co-sponsor of the Omega Lamda Nu sorority.

“Having started my own college journey as an MCTC student, I am thrilled at this exceptional opportunity to give back by continuing to grow in my service to our students and community,” Pryor said.

Coordinated by the Council, ALDI provides a series of interactive sessions and small group seminars led by faculty and administrators from across Kentucky and other states. The goal is to create a learning community of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional advancement.

“Our participants are already leading transformational efforts, and we are excited to invest in their future,” said Travis Powell, vice president and general counsel at CPE. “Equity and inclusion in the campus workforce is fundamental to our goals in higher education, and we want to empower these leaders with as much knowledge and experience possible to drive institutional success.”

CPE established ALDI in 2019 after receiving a $50,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation, which targeted efforts to close outcome gaps in postsecondary education.

This year’s group includes seven professionals from Kentucky’s four-year institutions and 12 from institutions in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. They were nominated for the yearlong program based on their leadership ability, interest in advancement and dedication to higher education.

