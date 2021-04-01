Kinney named Workforce Solutions director

April 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Kinney

Kinney

Lenora Kinney has been named the new Workforce Solutions Director for Maysville Community and Technical College.

Kinney joined MCTC in 2013 as a Workforce liaison at the Licking Valley Campus of MCTC located in Cynthiana where she also resides.

When asked about her new post, Kinney said, “Helping people see their potential and take the steps to improve their lives through education and training is very rewarding. Our Workforce Solutions team is here to help make sure those looking for training for employment and the employers needing to train their staff understand that MCTC is ready and available to get the job done.”

MCTC Workforce Solutions provides specialized industrial training, as well as community and professional continuing education courses available to those looking to gain an additional skillset.

The division also manages career-driven programs such as Class A Commercial Driver’s License, Lineworker and Drone Technology, which all boast high-wage, high-demand employment opportunities for its graduates.

Additionally, the group oversees apprenticeship placements and programs such as KY FAME for the college.

College Chief Financial Officer, and former Workforce Solutions Director, Barbara Campbell has this to say about Kinney’s appointment, “I have complete confidence that Lennie is the right professional to lead our Workforce department. Her experience and dedication to our mission and industrial partners is an asset for the college and business community.”

Trending Recipes