KSP mum on shooting, accident

March 31, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Traffic was blocked late Tuesday following a shooting incident near Lewisburg.

Traffic was blocked late Tuesday following a shooting incident near Lewisburg.

Kentucky State Police have not released any information from an incident that took place late Monday afternoon on Kentucky 11 near Lewisburg.

Troopers from KSP’s Morehead post worked the scene which included a traffic accident, a foot pursuit, and an officer-involved shooting near the former Springhouse bar near the Fleming County-Mason County line.

According to witnesses, the incident began in Fleming County as a domestic incident and later involved a traffic chase that ended with a crash, followed by the foot pursuit and shooting.

A victim or victims were transported from the scene by air care.

Police blocked traffic for some time as the event unfolded.

The KSP spokesman said a press release on the incident must pass through several layers of approval, ending with final approval from the state Justice Cabinet before being sent to media. That process could take up to two days, he said.

Trending Recipes