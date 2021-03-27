Food drive to be held next week

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
In this file photo, RSVP volunteers collect items for the Mason County Food Bank.

The Retired Seniors Volunteer Program will be holding a food drive for the Mason County Food Bank next week.

The drive will be held at Ron’s IGA on Forest Avenue on Tuesday, March 30, Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Ron Walsh, with RSVP, said the food drives are held because it was important to give back to the community.

“The demand on our local food bank has been tremendous this past 12 months and they are in great need of restocking it for the near future,” he said.

According to Walsh, items can be purchased or a monetary donation can be made.

“You can purchase food inside the store or make a cash donation to the volunteers on duty,” he said.

Rebecca Cartmell, director of the food bank, said the items are appreciated and needed. She also said some of the most needed food items include canned vegetables and fruits, saltine crackers, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, and soups.

Anyone who was unable to donate during the RSVP food drive can still drop off food, cash, or checks to the food bank on Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Checks can also be mailed to 1679 Forest Avenue in Maysville.

The phone number for the food bank is 606-375-6863.

Anyone needing assistance from the food bank needs to bring an ID for everyone in the household and a current piece of mail showing a Mason County address.

