Drainage work to impact traffic in Lewis County

Maysville’s trolley may be back on the road for tours and tourists, city commissioners said Thursday.

The trolley, which used to be available for rental, has not been for the past several years because it was part of the city transit system and was required to be used only on a fixed route, according to City Manager Matt Wallingford.

Recently, the vehicle was moved from the transit system to Public Works, meaning it can once again be made available for rentals for such events as weddings, reunions, and tours, Wallingford said. About $30,000 in repairs were performed on the trolley, making it roadworthy, he said.

Both Tourism Director Lacey Holleran and Main Street Director Caroline Reece said making the trolley available would boost tourism in Maysville.

“It would be beneficial to tourism,” Holleran said in a note to Wallingford. She said she gets calls nearly every month about renting the vehicle.

“It would be a great tool for tourism,” Reece said.

Public Works Director Dennis Truesdell also spoke in favor of the proposal and said he would schedule city employees with CDLs to drive the trolley.

Wallingford said he spoke with the city’s insurance carrier who did not foresee any issues as long as a city employee drives the trolley.

After commissioners seemed in favor of the proposal, Wallingford said he would return to commission’s next meeting to present a policy governing rental of the trolley.

Utility Manager Luke Huron addressed commissioners concerning the need to replace a pump at the city’s reservoir.

“Like much of our infrastructure, it’s outdated,” Wallingford said.

Replacing the pump could cost from $20,000-$50,000, Wallingford said. He said it would require a budget amendment since the pump replacement was not included in the current budget.

“If we don’t do this, the problem could get worse,” he said.

No action was taken on the issue.

Commissioners agreed to have a sidewalk audit performed by a professional company that can identify problem sidewalks and grind down those whose primary issue is a “lip.” City employees would replace those which need replacing, Wallingford said.

The cost to the city for the audit would be $350 per sidewalk mile, Wallingford said. The focus would be on downtown sidewalks which he estimated at 10 miles.

The issue came about after Wallingford said he learned through a KLC seminar that sidewalks are considered a public way and it is the responsibility of the locality to maintain them. There have been instances of the city being sued over sidewalks, he said.

Job hiring practices were addressed with expected changes to the ordinance governing hiring to be considered at commissions’ next meeting.

Commissioners also opted to let the names of two city parks remain as they are currently known. The new dog park on West Second Street at the site of the former Cotton Mill Park will be known as the Cotton Mill Dog Park and the new East End park will be known as Forest Avenue Park.

Also Thursday, commissioners agreed to extend the city’s tax deadline to May 17, in line with state and federal deadline extensions.