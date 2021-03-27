Work begins next week on upgrade to Harsha Bridge

Construction and traffic restrictions begin next week on a $1.3 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project to resurface and upgrade the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) at Maysville, according to KYTC spokesperson Allen Blair.

Once work starts around Wednesday, the existing two-way traffic will be maintained on the bridge. But, traffic patterns will shift and motorists will encounter narrow 10-foot driving lanes, Blair said. Concrete barricades will separate traffic from work zones. Speed limits may be reduced.

The project includes a new latex concrete surface on all driving lanes, joint and seal replacements, and other improvements to the 2,100-foot bridge that carries US 68 across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Ohio, Blair said.

The cable-stayed bridge connects Maysville, and Aberdeen, Ohio. Construction on the bridge started in 1997 and it opened in 2000.

The work is being done under a $1,283,545.36 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract awarded to M&M Services Co., Inc. The company has 120 calendar days to complete the work.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

