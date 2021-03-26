More properties removed from list

The Maysville Codes Enforcement Board, serving as the vacant properties review commission, held its second session Wednesday to consider removing properties from the vacant and abandoned properties list during the appeals process.

In December, city commissioners enacted the ordinance that places a $5 per $100 of accessed value tax on abandoned property.

The tax penalizes owners whose property is placed on a list of properties determined to have been vacant for at least a year, on the delinquent property tax list for three years, dangerous, void of maintenance, contaminated by methamphetamine, or faces other issues as determined by ordinance.

The ordinance also defines what an abandoned property is, lays out the steps to having an abandoned property designation removed, and allows for an appeals process.

Properties landed on the list in a variety of ways, including those reported by neighbors and a lack of water utility service.

Wednesday was the continuation of the appeals phase for this year’s list, which initially contained about 120 abandoned properties, City Manager Matt Wallingford said. Of those, about 40 appealed the placement, and 16 were heard during the initial hearing last week.

Among those who appealed inclusion on the list was Suzette Blevins who, along with her husband, Dana, owns a house at 13 West Fourth Street in Maysville’s historic district. Suzette Blevins said her property should be “removed from the list immediately,” and questioned the constitutionality of the abandoned property tax.

She said letters sent to property owners telling them their property was placed on the list had resulted in “severe anger and severe hatred.”

Suzette Blevins said the house was used for storage and had been for 30 years. Although no utility service is part of the criteria for placement on the list, she said as a storage facility there is no need for water service at the property.

The back-and-forth between Suzette Blevins and the board became quite contentious at times, with Chairman Philip French threatening to have her removed if she did not follow pre-established rules for the hearing.

The board said needed repairs to the property include replacing or repairing the roof, repairs to cornices and loose masonry and removal of vegetation.

Suzette Blevins was advised she could secure a property maintenance permit from Codes Enforcement Officer Nicole Brooks before June 1. The permit, which is offered at no charge. will remain in effect for six months provided the property owner submits monthly updates on progress being made on the building to Brooks.

While the permit may be free, it does not come without a cost to the property owner, Suzette Blevins said.

“Everything on it (specified repairs) is going to cost the property owner,” she said.

Other options available, French said, include having the building demolished, selling the property or leaving it on the list.

The board agreed to remove the property and grant the permit to Suzette Blevins. If progress is not made on rectifying the issues cited by the board, it will be returned to the list after the six-month period. The board also said if progress is made, a six-month extension may be granted.

Other properties considered Wednesday included:

— 702 Clark’s Run Road, removed from list.

— 2027 Old Main Street, permit granted, removed from list pending repairs.

— 611 1/2 Pelham Street, permit granted, removed from list pending repairs.

— 370 East Fourth Street, permit granted, removed from list pending repairs.

— 240 Edgemont Road, removed from list.

— 727 Simon Kenton Avenue, permit granted, removed from list pending repairs.

— 607 Wood Street, permit granted, removed from list pending repairs.

— 605 Wood Street, vacant lot, removed from list.

— 2304 Old Main Street, removed from list, demolition planned.

The final meeting to consider removal requests is set for March 31.

Members of the committee, in addition to French include Peggy Gilligan, Ben Breslin, Harry Mann and Gerald Orme.