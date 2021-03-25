COVID cases continue to decline

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky once again broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving a #ShotOfHope during the last reporting week, beginning on March 16.

The previously weekly record was 165,217 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine in the week beginning on March 9.

All Kentuckian 50 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, Beshear said last week.

Locally, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department is a regional vaccine provider. Appointments can be made online at https://covidky.com/covid-signup-first-dose-buffalo-trace-district-health-department/. Most local health departments are also offering the vaccine, along with the local Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and Mason Family Drug.

BTDHD’s next vaccine clinic is Tuesday, March 30, at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. until noon and people may register at www.buffalotracehealth.com or they can call 606564-9447 ext. 141 and someone will assist them with their registration.

“It’s OK to consider getting vaccinated as taking the first step to getting back to normal,” BTDHD spokesperson Samantha Wilson said. “We are all on our way there, and so happy to see things opening up as the weather begins to turn warmer.”

“But, because testing has declined, it is hard for us to gauge community spread,” Wilson said. “That is why it is still important to remain vigilant when it comes to masking up and following the prevention procedures in public.”

The most recent local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,471; 21 currently active; 35 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 216; six currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 519; nine currently active; seven deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,152; currently active, four; 31 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,075; currently active,three ; 20 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,219 total cases, 45 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,797 total cases, 55 deaths.