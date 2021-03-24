FLEMINGSBURG — Several people were recently indicted by a Fleming County grand jury.

Bobby Joe Johnson, 43, was indicted on one count of abuse of public trust more than $10,000 but less than $100,000.

According to the indictment, Johnson was in the position of a public servant when allegedly between “Oct. 1, 2020 and Feb. 23, 2021…dealt with the public money or property as his own.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke said Johnson was serving as the treasurer of the Mount Carmel Volunteer Fire Department at the time.

Fleming County Circuit Clerk Amy Saunders said this was a direct indictment and no further information was available at the time.

Johnson will appear in Fleming County Circuit Court for arraignment on May 7 at 11 a.m.

Brandon Corey Linning, 37, was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking more than $500, but less than $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense.

According to the indictment, Linning allegedly took a 2009 Honda Civic that value more than $500.

James Meade, 52, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the indictment, Meade was allegedly in possession of more than two grams of methamphetamine.