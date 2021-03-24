Parks, produce on city agenda

City parks and vegetable stands will be among the items up for consideration Thursday when Maysville City Commission meets.

Both items are on the March 25 agenda for consideration, along with the replacement of a pump at the city’s reservoir on Edgemont.

According to City Manager Matt Wallingford, a ordinance requiring roadside sales permits for fruit and vegetable stands and other roadside businesses was suspended about 10 years ago, allowing the businesses to operate without a permit. Under the suspended ordinance, permits were issued for either three-day or 21-day periods with the cost of the permits dictated by the length of time, he said.

Wallingford said he will ask commissioners if they are interested in reinstating the permit system.

Also, Wallingford said he has asked commissioners from suggestions for a name for the west end dog park, which is currently called Cotton Mill Park.

The park was converted from a playground to a dog park after improvements were made to Browning Park at the corner of Wall and Third streets and after interest was expressed by downtown residents for a dog park in the area.

The city installed a dog park in the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park a few years ago.

Public Works Director Dennis Truesdell said the west end park is currently just an enclosed area for owners to bring dogs where they can get exercise. More amenities will be added later, he said.

Some of the playground equipment from the west end park was added to Browning Park and some was stored for future use, Truesdell said.

City commissioners will be asked to consider issues with the pump at the city’s reservoir that needs to be addressed as soon as possible, Wallingford said. They will also find a proposal on the agenda to extend the city’s tax deadline to May 17 to be in line with state and federal deadlines.

City commission is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m., Thursday in city commission chambers at city hall. Because of COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting is closed to the public but access is available on the city’s Facebook page.

A complete agenda can be found at http://www.cityofmaysville.com.