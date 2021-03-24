International Paper supports MCTC project

Shown with the ceremonial check are Plant Manager Doug Wadley and Cara Clarke.

Thanks to the support of corporate friends like International Paper,16 students at Maysville Community and Technical College soon will have new laptop computers to assist in their classwork.

That’s because International Paper has provided a new $7,000 grant on behalf of the company’s Maysville mill. Earlier, the company helped finance the opening and restocking of food pantries on the four MCTC campuses.

“This laptop grant is a great help to our students and their families who have struggled with the scarcity of jobs and size of paychecks during the pandemic,” said MCTC Interim President/CEO Russell Ward. “We appreciate the support of International Paper in helping students stay focused on their academic goals. Laptop computers are wonderful learning tools.”

Cara W. Clarke, executive director of the MCTC Foundation, wrote the successful grant application for the laptops as part of an ongoing program to improve computer access for students, especially those with financial problems.

“The onset of remote teaching and learning has made the personal computer even more valuable to our students,” Clarke said. “We don’t want anyone to be disadvantaged for lack of access to the Internet.”

Maysville Mill Manager Doug Wadley made the presentation on behalf of International Paper.

