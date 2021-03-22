Ky. 8 Repairs, One-Lane Traffic in Lewis

Motorists should expect one-lane traffic on parts of Kentucky 8 in northeast Lewis County over the next two months for roadway repairs, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Allen Blair said Monday.

Work is now under way on Kentucky 8 at several locations between Quincy and Firebrick (mile markers 26 to 32) where crews and contractors are fixing embankment slips and replacing drainage pipes.

At work locations, traffic will be restricted to one lane controlled by temporary signals until work is complete. Delays are possible. Motorists should plan travel accordingly, heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

