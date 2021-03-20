More now eligible for CVOID-19 vaccine

March 20, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

More Kentuckians that ever are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination, officials said earlier this week.

The state entered vaccination eligibility phase 1c on Monday and it has since been expanded to include all persons ages 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health condition or conditions that the CDC reports ‘are’ or ‘might be’ at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

By Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said all Kentuckian 50 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination appointments on or after March 22.

He said all Kentuckians ages 16 and older will be able to sign up for appointments by April 12.

“Kentuckians deemed most vulnerable should still get priority, and they will, but we can’t have these vaccines sitting in a freezer. We are in a race against the COVID-19 variants and we’ve got to get it out fast,” said Beshear.

The Governor also announced three new regional vaccination locations today, raising the state’s total number of vaccination sites to 570.

Locally, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department is a regional vaccine provider. Appointments can be made online at https://covidky.com/covid-signup-first-dose-buffalo-trace-district-health-department/. Most local health departments are also offering the vaccine, along with the local Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and Mason Family Drug.

In another move related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beshear said the state income tax filing deadline for individuals has been extended to May 17.

Individual taxpayers can postpone Kentucky individual income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. Individual taxpayers unable to meet the May 17 return filing deadline may request an automatic extension to file calendar year returns by Oct. 15.

This relief does not apply to 2021 estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021. It also does not apply to the corporate income tax, pass-through entities income tax, limited liability entity tax, withholding tax, sales and use tax, or other types of state taxes.

This decision mirrors the federal individual income tax relief provisions issued March 17 by the IRS in response to COVID-19.

The latest local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,454; 33 currently active; 35 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 214; four currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 514; four currently active; seven deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,151; currently active, seven; 31 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,075; currently active, three; 20 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,206 total cases, 43 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,787 total cases, 53 deaths.

