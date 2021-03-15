Vaccine availability opens up for some

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

As the number of COVID-19 cases reported and the positivity rate both continue to decline in Kentucky, state officials said they are opening up vaccine availability to more people.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the eligibility requirements for receiving a vaccine will change slightly this week based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“As of March 15, the Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility phase is 1-C,” Dr. Stack said. “1-C is now expanded to include all persons ages 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health condition or conditions that the CDC reports ‘are’ or ‘might be’ at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness.”

He noted that smoking is not among the covered conditions in Kentucky. Dr. Stack said vaccination sites should continue to prioritize people 60 and older, and all sites are still urged to use at least 90 percent of all vaccine doses within seven days of arrival.

Locally, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department is a regional vaccine provider. Appointments can be made online at https://covidky.com/covid-signup-first-dose-buffalo-trace-district-health-department/. Most local health departments are also offering the vaccine, along with the local Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and Mason Family Drug.

The latest local numbers for cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,452; 31 currently active; 35 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 211; five currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 507; eight currently active; seven deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,138; currently active, seven; 31 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,070; currently active, seven; 14 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,195 total cases, 42 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,776 total cases, 52 deaths.

