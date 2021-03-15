Adams County group explores dog park idea

WEST UNION, Ohio — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many pet owners are spending more time than ever at home with their animals.

People who did not have pets before the COVID-19 crisis have been flocking to animal shelters to bring new companions into their isolated lives.

With more dogs than ever in homes, pet owners are becoming very aware of the care and exercise needs of their furry friends. Dogs need to walk, run, and play daily. Though many dogs are content to sleep on the sofa most of the time, given the chance for outdoor fun, the majority of canines are up and bouncing off the walls – sometimes literally – to get moving.

Adams County has an impressive number of natural hiking areas compared to neighboring counties. Unfortunately, the very reason these attractions exist is that they are home to many rare or even endangered plants, animals, and habitats. Dogs can harm such delicate wildlife and are therefore not permitted on most local trails.

Because it is a rural county, open fields and forests on private land abound. Unfortunately, allowing dogs to run off-leash in un-fenced areas is an option only for those with well-behaved pets who stick close to their owners. Dogs that are prone to chasing deer, rabbits and squirrels are at risk of becoming lost, shot by landowners, hit by cars, and attacked by other dogs and coyotes.

Walking dogs on-leash along neighborhood streets is always an option, but many dogs could benefit much more from off-leash running instead of slow-to-a-dog human-paced travel.

The solution to the dog exercise dilemma for many communities is the establishment of a dog park. A dog park may be public or private and is typically a fenced outdoor area where people and their dogs can play together.

Public dog parks are most commonly operated by a city or county’s parks department and are frequently part of an established park. Dog parks offer dogs off-leash play areas where their owners can enjoy a park-like setting and the chance to socialize with other canines and their owners.

Dog parks are being established all over the country and offer many benefits to dogs, dog owners, and the community as a whole.

To protect the safety and health of users, most dog parks require pets to be vaccinated and to be at least old enough to have completed a full series of the typical vet-recommended shots, including rabies, distemper, and canine parvovirus. Other rules that may apply to dog parks are use during daylight hours only, picking up waste, the prohibition of glass within the fenced area, and age restrictions for the handlers of the dogs.

In order to pay for maintenance, many dog parks require a daily or yearly pass for each dog. Passes allow dog park rule enforcement by requiring vaccination records to be shown before a pass is issued, ensuring the safety of dogs and people using the park. Pass fees vary by location and can range from $3 per day per dog to $8 per day per dog. Annual pass fees range between $30 per dog per year to over $100 per dog per year, depending on the amenities provided. Park amenities may include benches, waste cans, bags for pet waste, water fountains, shelter houses, and fence divisions that allow separate areas for small and toy breed dogs to play.

The Humane Society of Adams County is currently exploring the possibility of establishing a dog park in Adams County. A survey is available online to help gauge public opinion about a dog park. To complete the survey, please visit www.adamscountyanimals.org and click on “Dog Park Survey” on the home page.

For more information about a possible dog park for Adams County, please call or text 937-217-1622 or send an email to [email protected]