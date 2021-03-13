MMCIDA begins hunt for director

March 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

The Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority could begin the search for a new executive director after a scheduled special meeting next week.

The MMCIDA oversight committee will meet March 17, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the offices of the Buffalo Trace Area Development District in the Kenton Commonwealth Center.

Following the death of Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer in February, MMCIDA Executive Director Owen McNeill was named by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to fill Pfeffer’s unexpired term. That move left a vacancy in the MMCIDA lead position.

McNeill was named the agency’s executive director in 2018, replacing Randall Lowman who was released by the agency by mutual agreement in October 2017 after serving only a few months in the position. Lowman was named following the retirement of longtime director Gene Weaver and a nationwide search for his replacement.

Since stepping into the county’s top job, McNeill said he has been trying to cover both positions because he had so many projects in the works.

Dickie Butler, chairman of the MMCIDA Board of Directors said a process to replace the executive director was put in place when Weaver retired. That process calls for a screening committee to accept applications and to screen candidates before presenting final recommendations to the board.

Members of that committee include Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford, Mayor Charles Cotterill, McNeill (as judge-executive), County Treasurer Kim Muse and board member Mike Lewis along with Butler.

