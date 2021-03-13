Fireworks approved for 2021

Maysville city officials expect a traditional Fourth of July celebration may be possible this year and took the first step toward approving the event at Thursday’s city commission meeting.

Commissioners agreed to contract with Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks for Maysville’s pyrotechnic show for the Independence Day holiday, with a budget of $15,000, although they hope to keep it below that cap.

Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials provided a fireworks display for the community but canceled other events surrounding the display, including a parade, entertainment and vendor booths. City Manager Matt Wallingford said he is confident the city can have a complete “get back to normal bash,” this year.

Commissioners are expected to discuss plans for the celebration at their next meeting on March 25.

Commissioners also discussed the city’s abandoned and blighted property ordinance.

In December, city commissioners enacted the ordinance that places a $5 per $100 of accessed value tax on abandoned property.

The ordinance also defines what an abandoned property is, lays out the steps to having an abandoned property designation removed, and allows for an appeals process.

The tax penalizes owners whose property is placed on a list of properties determined to have been vacant for at least a year, on the delinquent property tax list for three years, dangerous, void of maintenance, contaminated by methamphetamine, or faces other issues as determined by ordinance.

City Commissioner David Cartmell said he considers the ordinance “punitive,” and pointed out that the $5 per $100 charge is well above the $1.50 per $100 charged by Covington, whose ordinance Maysville’s is modeled after.

Wallingford acknowledged the higher charge.

“If these decrepit property owners are not going to do anything with it…let’s get into their pockets,” he said. “If we are going to keep progressing as a community, we’ve got to keep attacking these dilapidated and blighted properties. It’s that simple.”

The city currently has a list of more than 120 properties that meet the criteria and about three dozen of those property owners have appealed, he said.

Cartmell said the list and the tax penalty is unfair and discourages property investment. He pointed out there are people currently working on their properties and providing employment for others.

“Why make them come here and have their neighbors pass judgment on them?” he said.

“We want people to fix their properties up,” Mayor Charles Cotterill said. “For the last 30 years, properties have been allowed to fall down…” He said abandoned properties have become havens for drug users.

The city has razed about 35 buildings in the last 20 months and has 13 more scheduled to be demolished, the mayor said.

“It not fair to people who keep their properties up, it’s not fair to their neighbors…,” he said.

Also Thursday, commissioners heard from community activist Bryan Helpenstine concerning a recent incident involving the burning of a homeless encampment on the Ohio River bank in Maysville by city employees. He asked for accountability from those who are responsible.

Helpenstine then asked why his nonprofit recovery group was refused free-of-charge use of city property in Old Washington as a meeting site but was instead informed it would cost $75 for each time the group met. Another for-profit group uses the location each week free of charge, he said.

“I feel like sometimes we forget who’s boss around here,” he said.

In other business, commissioners:

— Approved department reports.

— Agreed to continue operating the street sweeper but suspended the ordinance that requires fines for those who do not move their vehicles at designated times.

— Set spring clean-up for March 19-29. Dumpsters will be placed in strategic areas for residents to use and there will be a location for appliance and tire collection.

— Approved a bid of $47,000 for a wood chipper.

— Agreed to send a letter of support for the Rotary Club’s Two Bridge Run set for Sept. 4. Cotterill suggested the city check with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet concerning construction on the William Harsha Bridge to learn if that will affect the event.

— Approved a resolution to apply for a crumb rubber grant.

— Approved a $105,000 bid for a new ambulance.

— Approved a resolution authorizing a bond application for on-going court action.

— Held the first reading of an ordinance amending the backfill and surface restoration ordinance.