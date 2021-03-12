Warrants issued following MCDC unrest

More than 20 inmates, most still incarcerated at the Mason County Detention Center, were served warrants Thursday in connection with unrest at the facility in January, Jailer Lisa Kern-Yeary said.

Each of the inmates including four who have since been transferred from the Maysville facility, are facing a charge of inciting a riot, she said.

The warrants were issued following an internal investigation into “a period of unrest within the jail” over a period covering Jan. 20-24, Kern-Yeary said. The investigation showed 21 inmates who were housed at the facility participated in the event, she said.

The event which began on a Wednesday and ended on a Sunday morning, saw inmates destroying a TV, flooding cells with the flood spilling out into common areas, and maintain a constant barrage of kicking and banging on cell doors, Kern-Yeary said.

Kern-Yeary said “at no time was there any danger of an escape by any inmate from the facility. All security and control equipment was operational and maintained the integrity of the facility throughout the ordeal.”

The incident was handled internally for three days before officers from the Maysville Police Department were asked for assistance on the final day. The “show of force” by MPD seemed to quell the unrest, Kern-Yeary said.

“All policy and procedures were followed, including the notification of law enforcement and other public officials during this time,” she said.

Concerned with the attack on the cell doors, Kern-Yeary said she had a company from Georgia which specializes in the equipment check it for damage and none was found.

The timing of the incident was troubling because the facility was under lockdown from COVID-19 restrictions, hampering how staff could respond, the jailer said, as MCDC followed protocols and mandates from public health officials.

However, Kern-Yeary said, those very restrictions were the reason for the unrest after several positive tests were reported that required the mandates to be followed. Even so, the COVID-19 cases at MCDC appeared to have stayed below state and national averages for correction facilities, she said.

Currently there are no active COVID-19 cases in the facility, Kern-Yeary said. The lobby at MCDC remains closed and staff continues to follow decontamination and quarantine protocols, she said.

The investigation into the insurrection included a review of video surveillance cameras to identify participants and those who did not participate, Kern-Yeary said.

“We are fortunate to have a state-of-the-art video surveillance system that was purchased with commissary funds at no expense to our taxpayers early in my term of office,” she said. “This piece of equipment was instrumental with finding the truth of the situation that was not available before.”

Findings from the investigation were shared with the Department of Corrections and with Mason County Attorney John Estill and Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke, Kern-Yeary said. The DOC handed down punishment for state inmates that included loss of “good time,” and a raise in security risk levels, she said, while the county inmates were served with the warrants. Several prisoners were also transported to the state prison at LaGrange, she said.

The results show, Kern-Yeary said, “there are consequences for bad behavior.”