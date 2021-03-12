FCCLA hopes to encourage seat belt usage

The Ripley Lewis Union Huntington FCCLA recently received a $1,000 grant to conduct a traffic safety project through the National FCCLA program FACTS.
Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety gives members the information and incentives they need to build an understanding of what it means to drive safely, both today and in the future. Through their projects, members work to educate adults and peers about traffic safety and support enforcement of local rules and regulations. FCCLA members are given the tools to help families promote basic safety attitudes that can last a lifetime.
Did you know that 10 percent of the population still do not wear their seat belts? The high school FCCLA officer team developed a project “Habits Start Early, Be the Habit, Buckle Up!” to increase awareness of seat belt usage in the community.
The officer team created a PSA video announcement to promote good seat belt habits. This PSA video is available on Spectrum Chanel 4 and on the FCCLA Facebook page.
Officer team members Kadence Madison and Riley Finn planned and conducted an educational workshop and trivia game with middle school students on seat belt facts. FCCLA also sponsored a bookmark contest with these students. The 1st place winner of the contest was Harlie Polley.
FCCLA officer team members created road signs to promote seat belt usage in the community. FCCLA placed signs along the roadways in Aberdeen, Ripley, and Higginsport.
RULH FCCLA high school officer team members Emily Verne, Riley Finn and Kadence Madison volunteered at the local Methodist Church Soup Kitchen and prepared soups and sandwiches.
Middle school students donated cookies and brownies for the meals that were delivered to the community. Giovanni’s also donated fruit pizzas. The seat belt bookmarks promoting seat belt awareness, created by middle school students, were distributed with every meal delivered in the community.