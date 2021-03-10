Work to begin on Harsha bridge

Work is scheduled to begin this month on a $1.3 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project to upgrade the William H. Harsha Bridge (U.S. 68) at Maysville, a spokesperson for the KYTC said Tuesday/

The project includes a new latex concrete surface on all driving lanes, joint and seal replacements, and other improvements to the 2,100-foot bridge that carries US 68 across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Ohio, according to Allen Blair.

Contractors will set up traffic control on the bridge the week of March 15, then begin milling and paving operations. Work will continue through July, he said.

The existing two-way traffic will be maintained on the bridge during the project, but motorists should expect shifting traffic patterns and narrow 10.5-foot driving lanes. Concrete barricades will separate traffic from work zones. Speed limits may be reduced.

The work is being done under a $1,283,545.36 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract awarded to M&M Services Co., Inc. The company has 120 calendar days to complete the work.

