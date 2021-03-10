COVID death counts decrease in Mason, Robertson

March 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Deaths counts from the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased in Mason County and Robertson County, according to information released recently by the Buffalo Trace District Health Department.

“We get the total testing numbers from our regional epidemiologist who gathers testing data from all of the testing sites in Mason and Robertson (counties),” Samantha Wilson, spokesperson for the BTDHD said.

After reviewing the cases, state officials recalculated the numbers to a lower total, she said.

“The number of deaths have dropped after review,” Wilson said. “All “COVID deaths” get sent to the state review committee who does a thorough investigation into cause of death. They had ruled that the deaths which were originally reported as COVID deaths were in fact caused (mostly) by something else.”

In Mason County’s case, the number of COVID-related deaths dropped from 40 to 35 and in Robertson County, the numbers decreased by one from 16 back to 15.

Cases throughout the state are also dropping, Gov. Snd Beshear said Monday.

Kentucky has now seen eight straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, he said with Monday’s number the lowest number of new cases since Sept. 14.

“This is the exact type of trajectory we want to see as we are vaccinating people,” said Beshear. “This is in many ways a race against time against the variants. If we can continue that downward trajectory while increasing the number of people vaccinated, we can hopefully get to the end of this thing sooner rather than later.”

The latest local numbers for cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,442; 47 currently active; 45 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 209; seven currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 502; currently active, four; seven deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,137; currently active, six; 31 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,057; currently active, seven; 14 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,183 total cases, 39 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,757 total cases, 52 deaths.

Trending Recipes