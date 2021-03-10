Female sober living facility open, accepting residents

Harmony House, a female sober living facility in Mason County operated by Comprehend, Inc., is now open and accepting referrals.
The transition between rehabilitation centers and the outside world is often a stressful time for people in recovery, officials with Comprehend said. The immediate loss of support when they leave the strict rules of a rehabilitation facility can be overwhelming. Harmony House seeks to ease this transition by providing a stable support network for the period of time it takes to reintegrate into regular society.
As a resident of the Harmony House, residents have access to resources to help with their integration back into the community. The residents have access to any of the various programs offered through Comprehends outpatient offices as well as other community resources. These resources are there to help them as they begin or continue living a sober lifestyle. Resources and programs include: supportive employment, case management, medication management, outpatient treatment, peer support, and connection to other resources such as Medicaid, food stamps, etc. Each resident is connected with resources they need to assist them in remaining sober and meeting their individual goals.
Harmony House residents live in a group home setting. The women who are selected to live in the Harmony House have a set of rules and guidelines to which they must adhere. As a resident, they will have to pay rent, maintain their own food, transportation, and whatever they need in their daily lives. Once selected to the program, participants are able to live in the facility for up to 18 months.
The women are allowed to go about their normal day, however, they have a curfew, strict visitation guidelines as well as rules and regulations which must be followed. Violation of any of the rules will be grounds for disciplinary action that could include eviction from the house.
Safety for residents and the community is paramount to residents transitioning to being a healthy and productive member of the community. Harmony House is staffed with a house manager as well as recovery assistants.
Comprehend currently operates two sober living facilities in the Buffalo Trace Region. Harmony House joins January House, a male sober living facility in Fleming County, opened its doors in 2017, serving approximately 35 men to date.
For more information about the Harmony House please call Carol Applegate at 606-564-0011 or Dr. Jeff Drury at 606-564-4016.