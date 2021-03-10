McNeill takes the helm at MCFC

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Gwen Pfeffer unveil a portrait of the late Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer which will hang in the Mason County Courthouse.

The family of the late Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer was on hand Tuesday as newly appointed Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill conducted his first Mason County Fiscal Court meeting.

To open the meeting, Gwen Pfeffer helped McNeill unveil a portrait of her husband that will hang in the courthouse, alongside those of other former judges. Gwen Pfeffer was also presented with a framed photo of Joe Pfeffer taking the oath of office and a collage of photos of her late husband.

Gwen Pfeffer expressed her appreciation for the gesture to the court and to McNeill.

Jay Ruble also appeared before the court, via Zoom, on behalf of the Limestone Cycling League and the Limestone Cycling Tour, set for Sept. 11, 20201.

Ruble began by expressing his gratitude to the late Judge-Executive Pfeffer and the support he offered the annual event.

“Joe was a great friend of ours and a great friend to cycling,” Ruble said.

The Limestone Cycling Tour is a 501c3 charity event supporting Mason County High School Scholarships. This year marks its 13th year.

This annual charity bike ride was formerly known as ‘A Ride to Remember.’ The 2009 inaugural ride was created by a cyclist in memory of his friend and Jay Ruble’s son, Zach Ruble who was an avid cyclist.

“It’s grown quite a lot from that first day,” Jay Ruble said. Beginning with 30 riders, the event has grown to 600 or more, he said.

The event is once again part of the Kentucky Cycling Challenge and will feature several different rides for cyclists to choose from. COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

The name of the ride has changed with the ride growing each year, but the cause remains the same. Proceeds raised after expenses are donated to the Zachary Ruble Memorial Scholarship Fund administered by the Hayswood Foundation

Because of the Sept. 11 date, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the ride this year will have a patriotic theme, Jay Ruble said, and honor first responders and military members and veterans, along with those who died on 9/11.

McNeill said cycling has become “an explosive sport.”

As part of his mission, McNeill said he wants to tell Mason County’s story “outside our borders.” Events like the tour support that mission, he said.

The court also took care of some issues associated with a new judge taking office, including approving a surety bond for McNeill; reappointing Joe Brown as county road supervisor; and all county employees since they serve at the pleasure of the Judge-Executive, County Attorney John Estill explained. The court also appointed Kim Muse as agent for emergency fund management and approved an order of succession.

County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher told commissioners that she had $187,350 in excess fees as her 2020 final settlement and presented them with a check for $167,000. The balance will be paid once her audit is completed.

Schumacher also updated the court on new voting equipment the court approved. The new machines are expected to arrive in April, she said, and training will take place before the next election.

In other business, commissioners:

— Approve reports from all county departments.

— Approved an agreement with East Kentucky Power Cooperative for use of South Ripley Road for construction. The road will be inspected both before and after use and any damage will be repaired by EKPC.

— Approved a surplus property list presented by Sheriff Patrick Boggs.

— Approved a permit report from Codes Enforcement.

Commissioners and McNeill also thanked Commissioner Phil Day for serving in the interim following Pfeffer’s death in early February and before McNeill was appointed to the post by Gov. Andy Beshear.

