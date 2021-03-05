Vaccinations enter 1C phase

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County Health Department is booking online appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to BCHD Director Tony Cox, those who would like to schedule an appointment can visit https://form.jotform.com/210533409227146.

“We are only taking appointments for those who qualify under phases 1a-1c,” he said. “You must live or work in Bracken County.”

According to Cox, those who have pre-registered will be notified once appointment times are available.

Residents may receive ReadyOp phone call notification from 502-782-1227 or 502-385-2629 once the appointment link is live.

“Because the vaccine has become more widely available, if you pre-registered for notifications on our website, you no longer have to wait for a call from the health department to get an appointment, instead you will be able to go online and actually schedule a time and a date to come and get your vaccine,” Cox said.

According to Cox, the vaccination eligibility phase entered 1C on March 1.

“As able, we will prioritize remaining Phase 1a and 1b eligible persons, particularly individuals over 70. As vaccination sites enter phase 1c, we are encouraged to prioritize persons aged 60 and older who face a higher COVID-19 mortality risk,” Cox said. “All vaccination sites are again urged to administer 90 percent or more of all vaccine doses received within seven days of arrival.”

On Thursday, Beshear announced the state was opening an additional 157 vaccination sites, for a total of 567 sites across the commonwealth with a provider now close to where everyone lives in Kentucky.

Locally, the vaccine is available through Kroger, Walgreens and the regional site at Buffalo Trace District Health Department.

Kentuckians with questions about eligibility or how to sign up can also visit the state’s Find a Vaccine website, view the Kentucky vaccine map or call the Kentucky vaccine hotline.The hotline – 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians) – is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Gov. Beshear said each regional vaccination site brings the state one step closer to its goal that every Kentuckian will be able to receive a vaccine without having to travel further than one county away.

Vaccines are being provided in phases. The planned phases are:

— Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel

— Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age 70 and over, K-12 school personnel

— Phase 1c: Kentuckians age 60 and older, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers

— Phase 2: Age over 40

— Phase 3: Age over 16

— Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18 percent of Kentucky’s population).

The latest local numbers for cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,429; 35 currently active; 40 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 209; six currently active; 16 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 501; currently active, five; seven deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,132; currently active,nine; 32 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,051; currently active, 10; 14 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,174 total cases, 36 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,722 total cases, 44 deaths.

