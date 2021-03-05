FCH chief responds

From Joe Koch, market president for Fleming County Hospital:

“While we cannot address many of the specifics noted in the NBC story because there is pending litigation, we can unequivocally state that this piece is a serious mischaracterization of the situation described and not reflective of how our team operates or the care provided at our hospital.”

“This story is incredibly one-sided. It does not include any of the detailed information contained in the public legal filings that we provided to NBC. Our staff members did not attempt a “coverup” of any kind – and our hospital would never support such an action.”

“We deeply regret the impact a story like this has on our employees, who are so dedicated to their patients and this community, and how it can jeopardize the trust our community places in us. This piece is an unfortunate distraction from the tremendous efforts of our staff and our community partners who are working together to help this region emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

