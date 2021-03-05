Car-motorcycle accident injures one

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

A man was injured Thursday afternoon in a car versus motorcycle accident, police said.

According to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, Walter Burch Sr., 67, driving a van, pulled from the AutoZone parking lot into the turning lane of U.S. 69, headed for the driving lane. He turned into the driving lane and into the path of a motorcycle driven by John Sweet, 69, Muse said.

The motorcycle struck the rear wheel of the van, throwing Sweet from the motorcycle, Muse said.

Sweet was taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center for treatment of multiple bone fractures and later airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Hospital in Cincinnati.

Sweet was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Muse said.

Maysville Police Officer Cullen Thomas is in charge of the investigation.

Also assisting at the scene was the Maysville Fire Department and Maysville Mason County EMS.

No charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation.

