Hord to appear in court March 17

VANCEBURG — A Lewis County man charged after a 2020 stand-off with police will appear in court soon.

Adrian Hord was charged in a standoff with police on Feb. 7, 2020.

He will appear in court on March 17 for a pretrial conference.

Hord, of Tollesboro, was arrested in February after a standoff with police on Dearing Lane.

According to Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens at the time, Hord allegedly assaulted five people, which resulted in injuries to three adults and two children. He then barricaded himself in a detached garage and fired a weapon at police officers.

“A caller told dispatchers a man with a rifle was attempting to enter her home and had broken out windows,” Bivens said at the time.

During the standoff, officers learned Hord had allegedly assaulted five people, which resulted in “extensive injuries to three adults and two children,” according to Bivens.

Bivens said Hord allegedly fired shots in the direction of officers and officers fired two shots in return with their service weapons.

“Neither Hord nor the officers were injured by the gunfire,” Bivens said.

Hord was in communication with officers during the standoff and allegedly communicated that he had poured gasoline on himself and the garage around 10:10 p.m., according to Bivens.

About 10:35 p.m., the standoff ended peacefully with officers taking Hord into custody.

Hord was arrested and lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center, where he remains. No bond was set for the attempted murder of a police officer or wanton endangerment charge. All other charges are listed with a bond of $150,000 each.

Hord was indicted on 22 charges including two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal abuse, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree terroristic threatening, two counts fourth-degree assault, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

KSP is in charge of the investigation.