More vaccine on the way for Kentucky

Highlighting his commitment to making COVID-19 vaccines easily accessible to Kentuckians across the commonwealth, on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear visited the state’s regional vaccination site in Frankfort.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are a medical miracle,” Beshear said.
Last Thursday, Beshear announced the state was opening an additional 119 vaccination sites, for a total of 410 sites across the commonwealth with a provider now close to where everyone lives in Kentucky.
Locally, the vaccine is available through Kroger, Walgreens and the regional site at Buffalo Trace District Health Department.
Kentuckians with questions about eligibility or how to sign up can also visit the state’s Find a Vaccine website, view the Kentucky vaccine map or call the Kentucky vaccine hotline.The hotline – 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians) – is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.
Gov. Beshear said each regional vaccination site brings the state one step closer to its goal that every Kentuckian will be able to receive a vaccine without having to travel further than one county away.
This week, Kentucky will receive more than 98,000 new COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The latest local numbers for cases include:
Mason County — Total cases, 1,429; 35 currently active; 40 deaths.
Robertson County — Total cases, 200; four currently active; 16 deaths.
Bracken County — Total cases, 499; currently active, 10; seven deaths.
Lewis County — Total cases, 1,131; currently active,nine; 31 deaths.
Fleming County — Total cases, 1,051; currently active, 10; 14 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 2,163 total cases, 36 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 3,696 total cases, 44 deaths.