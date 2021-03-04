More vaccine on the way for Kentucky

AUGUSTA — Residents in Augusta are dealing with high water from the Ohio River after recent heavy rains caused it to rise.

Jackie McMurrin, who lives on West Second Street in Augusta, said the rising river is nothing new to her, as she has battled the waters most of her life.

“I’ve lived near the river all my life,” she said. “You learn when you need to start making the decision to pack it up or stick it out.”

McMurrin said she and her husband, Philip, are currently “sticking it out.”

When the river hits about 53 to 54 feet, the water will reach her front door.

“You do the best you can,” she said. “I have great pumps that work well when it rises to this level. Now, if there was more rain forecasted, I’d start packing things up, but I can handle it at this level.”

According to McMurrin, the rising water has been much worse in the past.

“In 2018, the water rose to the point that it was above my ankles inside my house,” she said. “So, I’ve seen it much worse than it is now.”

In February 2018, the river rose and crested twice within a few days at nearly 54 feet both times. In Augusta in the same year, the river reached 53.4 on Feb. 20 and 55.7 on Feb. 25.

McMurrin said even though the backwater coming onto her property is a problem during the rainy season, she does not plan to go anywhere.

“The rest of the year is beautiful,” she said. “I kind of forget about it after the water recedes. I bought this house after the 1997 flood and I’ve seen the high water, but I’m not planning to go anywhere. Thankfully, I’m in good enough health that I can battle the waters.”

McMurrin did say she had an elderly neighbor who had been removed from his home, due to the high water.

“We’re about the only ones down here that it affects like this,” she said.

In Maysville, high waters prompted the closures of gates along the Maysville flood wall.

“The river is expected to rise above flood state to a crest of 53.4 feet by early Thursday morning,” the NWS said. “It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.”

At 51 feet at Meldahl Dam, lowland and backwater flooding impacts some roads in southern Clermont and Brown counties in Ohio and Bracken County in Kentucky, according to the NWS. Jones-Bradford Road floods near Kentucky 8 in Bracken County.

At 52 feet in Maysville, backwater flooding traveling up Red Oak Creek near Ripley, Ohio results in flooding along and east of Cherry Street, with water also approaching the Ripley Post Office.

The area experienced the worst flood in recent years in 1997 when the river reached 61.2 feet in Maysville, 62.5 feet in Augusta, and 59.8 feet in Portsmouth.

Maysville is protected by a flood wall to a river level just above 79 feet, 3.5 feet above the historic flood of 1937 when the river reached 75.6 feet.