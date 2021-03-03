Rising river prompts floodwall closure

March 3, 2021
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Maysville Public Works employees measure the rising river level at the Limestone Landing on Tuesday.

The rising Ohio River has prompted the closure of several gates in Maysville’s flood wall, officials said Tuesday.

Dennis Truesdell, Maysville Public Works director, said he and his crew were measuring the levels of the river on Tuesday and checking to see how many enclosures needed to be placed at the Limestone Landing.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the river level was 49.29 feet.

“We go by the National Weather Service,” he said. “At 53.8, that’s when our old book says it comes through the wall here. It’s supposed to go to 53.9.”

According to Truesdell, when putting in enclosures, seven have to go in at one time.

“Which would be safe,” he said.

Truesdell said the area near the Limestone Creek at the Newtown Bridge has already been closed off. That area is usually closed off at 44 feet.

“The Limestone pump station — that gates closed — so the only water that can get out of there is pumped out,” he said. “So water that runs down from like Walmart, up Kentucky 11 and everything that comes down Lawrence Creek behind the library — we pump it into the river.”

In Augusta, the NWS said the river was at 46.6 feet by 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The flood stage is considered to be 51 feet.

“The river is expected to rise above flood state to a crest of 53.4 feet by early Thursday morning,” the NWS said. “It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.”

At 51 feet at Meldahl Dam, lowland and backwater flooding impacts some roads in southern Clermont and Brown counties in Ohio and Bracken County in Kentucky, according to the NWS. Jones-Bradford Road floods near Kentucky 8 in Bracken County.

At 52 feet in Maysville, backwater flooding traveling up Red Oak Creek near Ripley, Ohio results in flooding along and east of Cherry Street, with water also approaching the Ripley Post Office.

In February 2018, the river rose and crested twice within a few days at nearly 54 feet both times. In Augusta in the same year, the river reached 53.4 on Feb. 20 and 55.7 on Feb. 25.

The area experienced the worst flood in recent years in 1997 when the river reached 61.2 feet in Maysville, 62.5 feet in Augusta, and 59.8 feet in Portsmouth.

Maysville is protected by a floodwall to a river level just above 79 feet, 3.5 feet above the historic flood of 1937 when the river reached 75.6 feet.

