Boggs reappointed to KSA board

March 1, 2021
Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association.

The announcement came last week from the group’s executive director, Jerry Wagner, following the 91st annual conference for the organization in Bowling Green.

Wagner, the former sheriff of Fleming County, said he is pleased to work with the organization and with Boggs.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to work with the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association. Sheriff Boggs is most deserving and has always represented Kentucky Sheriffs in a positive manner,” Wagner said. “I fell sure he will continue to stand for Kentucky sheriffs, along with the citizens of Mason County and the commonwealth during his tenure.”

“The KSA strives to better the office of sheriff by keeling sheriffs abreast of what is going on in the law enforcement community with ongoing training and legislation,” Wagner said, “which help in serving Kentucky citizens.”

Wagner offered his congratulations to Boggs for his continued service.

We look forward to a great year and hope everyone will lend their hand in support of and congratulations to Sheriff Boggs.

