Boggs reappointed to KSA board

BROOKSVILLE — Job duties, and the dispatch center were among the major topics at Bracken County Fiscal Court Wednesday.

Magistrate Carl Allen told the court he had been looking into issues surrounding the duties of the floodplain coordinator and the solid waste coordinator and had recently contacted an individual with the Kentucky Association of Counties.

“He seemed to think we needed to turn them into hourly positions, rather than salary positions. That way, if they’re clocking in and out, there will be no issue. That way, if the job got cut in half, the hours would reflect it.”

Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said those positions would need to be established before anyone is hired.

Allen said the conversation with the KACo attorney came about because he was discussing an issue over employee breaks from a previous meeting.

At the last meeting, it was discussed how employees at the dispatch center needed to be receiving state-mandated breaks/lunches.

“I was discussing this with him and I said, ‘we have this other issues with a solid waste coordinator who we pay a salary, but we’re cutting his job to pieces. Are we obligated to continue with his salary?’ He said, ‘you need to have him on hourly anyway.’”

According to Allen, he was told by the KACo attorney that employees who make beneath a certain monetary threshold need to be hourly instead of salary exempt.

Teegarden said she will look into that threshold.

Magistrates also discussed the possibility of contracting with Kentucky State Police for dispatch services.

Howard Niemeier said he believed it would be a mistake to contract with KSP

“The service they would provide for the county — KSP is not going to be able to give directions on where to go and how to get there. We would become second fiddle.”

Magistrate Chris Cummins agreed.

“A phone call takes the same amount of time to get from me to you, but say you’re coming up my road,” he said. “If someone is in Dry Ridge, they’re just going to give the address and you’re not going to be able to find it.”

Teegarden said she was in dispatch working with the director at the time. She tried to dispatch a KSP officer at the time, but there was not one available.

“So, that’s another thing we would get into,” she said.

Niemeier said he has also had to call KSP in the past and would be put on hold for long periods of time just to run a plate.

Amy Thornton, director of dispatch, addressed the court.

“There may be things they can provide that we don’t and it may be cheaper, I don’t know, but here’s what they can’t provide. The group of people I have in that office care about this community and not just in an emergency. They take the time to study the roads, research and put together lists of alarm companies. We keep track of sex offenders in your county.”

Thornton told a story about how a young girl had been scared and thought someone was following her. Though that was not the case, within 30 minutes, the child was in dispatch with her parents and an officer had been dispatched.

“I don’t know that you would have received a response like that from KSP,” she said.

She told another story about someone trapped between two logs on a road, but did not know where he was and called dispatch. Thornton was able to trace his location based on the turns he had taken while he was driving.

“Within 25 minutes of me receiving the call, with the aid of EMS, we had things, people on scene and helicopters landing,” she said. “I know we have downtime, but when we do answer the call, we make sure we’re ready for it.”

Thornton said the dispatch center is the first contact a person makes in an emergency.

“Your worst moment of your day, dispatch got the first call,” she said. “I want you to think about who is taking the call for you and for your children. You hear about the high publicity cases, but did you know one of our dispatchers helped a baby start breathing again while on the phone? I had a dispatcher sit on the phone with a woman who couldn’t breathe and was drowning in a bathtub and didn’t know where she was — those are the kinds of things we deal with. We don’t physically touch anyone, but you need to realize what we go through. We hold each other up and our responders hold us up. We’re the first call you make on the worst day of your life.”

Teegarden said the dispatch center in Bracken County has been updated and the repeaters are being replaced.

“I’m not even believing we would be open to the concept, at this point, to contract with someone else when we are finally getting to where we need to be,” she said. “This impacts every citizen in this county. I’m saying take the KSP contract off the table. I didn’t think that was a move we would make.”

Magistrate Doug Smith asked how long it takes for a KSP officer to get to Bracken County.

According to Thornton, it takes at least 30-45 minutes for a trooper to arrive to assist an officer.