February 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Owen McNeill was sworn in as Mason County Judge-Executive by Circuit Court Judge Stockton Wood on Friday. McNeill was appointed to the post by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear following the unexpected death earlier this month of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer. McNeill was the executive director of the Maysville-Mason Industrial Development Authority before his appointment.

