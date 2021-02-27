Vaccine enters phase 1c on March 1

February 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Beginning March 1, the Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility will enter phase 1c, officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said Thursday.

As able, the department plans to prioritize Phase 1a and 1b-eligible persons, particularly individuals over 70.

As vaccination sites enter phase 1c, the department has been encouraged to prioritize persons aged 60 and older who face a higher COVID-19 mortality risk. All vaccination sites are again urged to administer 90 percent or more of all vaccine doses received within seven days of arrival. To reach this goal, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department will open registration on March 1 online (preferred) or by phone for those who do not have access to the internet or a computer.

Second dose clinics will be available to persons who received their first dose through the health department. For now, it is the statewide policy that wherever someone gets a first dose, they return to that same place for the booster. For those in 1B who already received their first dose, appointments were made on site. Please refer to your immunization record or appointment card for a reminder on when to get your booster.

For those in 1C or previous categories who have not yet received their first dose, you will have to schedule your second dose separately online. Please visit BuffaloTraceHealth.com to make appointments.

The latest data for COVID-19 cases available for local counties include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1408; currently active, 80; deaths, 35.

Robertson County — Total cases, 200; currently active, four; deaths, 16.

Bracken County — Total cases, 492; currently active, 22; deaths, seven.

Lewis County — Total cases 1,129; currently active, 25; deaths, 31.

Fleming County —Total cases 1,040; currently active, 10; deaths, 14.

Brown County, Ohio — Total cases, 3,678; deaths, 42.

Adams County, Ohio — Total cases, 2,137; deaths, 32.

Trending Recipes