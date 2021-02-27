Dogs rescued from Mason County home

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
This dog was among those rescued from a Dover house where they were living without heat or food, officials said.

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said charges are expected against a woman who allegedly abandoned more than 20 dogs in a Dover house without heat earlier this month.

Boggs said Deputies Brittani and Blake Wagner investigated an anonymous tip that some dogs had been left in a house for several weeks without food or heat. When the deputies arrived on the scene they had to force entry into the house where they found the emaciated dogs living in terrible conditions that included feces and urine throughout the structure.

The two deputies were able to remove 18 small Chihuahua-type dogs from the home that day and returned later with a search warrant to remove others, Boggs said.

At least two dogs and a bird were found dead in the home, officials said.

Price, who was recently honored for her work in animal rescue, reached out to a group that put her in touch with Guardians of Rescue, a New York-based organization. The group arrived on the scene the same day to help round up the last few dogs and take them out of the filthy home, Boggs said.

The conditions inside the house were so bad the rescuers had to don hazmat suits before entering, Boggs said.

According to information on the group’s Facebook page, the Guardians team was shocked at how sick the dogs were in what they described as “a cold, dark Kentucky hell hole.”

“We found sick puppies crying under a bed freezing,” according to the post.

One dog, just a year old was hospitalized at a veterinarian clinic, and is receiving around-the-clock emergency care, information on the page indicated.

“Niki is battling several severe health issues — the vet discovered a liver shunt (causing blood to bypass the liver), is severely dehydrated, and she also has a severe bacterial infection throughout her body. As if all this wasn’t bad enough, due to the amount of ammonia in the air in the house, she is now facing possible blindness — the corrosive ammonia has burned the first layer of her eyes,” according to the post.

Boggs said the group supplemented the sheriff’s case with documentation and photos.

The Guardians of Rescue organization is accepting donations to help with the dogs care. For more information, visit their website at guardiansofrescue.org/donate.

