Lawrence-sponsored KEES bill given House OK

A bill sponsored by first-term State Rep. William Lawrence passed a major hurdle Friday.
The Kentucky House of Representatives passed legislation aimed at expanding access to lucrative careers in the trades. The measure, House Bill 338, would allow Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship recipients to use their scholarship funds at privately-owned proprietary schools to pursue career paths that could include welding, cosmetology, mortuary science, and the medical field.
HB 338 will expand opportunities for Kentucky students by allowing them to use their KEES scholarships for institutions like the Kentucky Welding Institute LLC in Fleming County and other trade schools throughout the commonwealth, Lawrence said.
“These institutions enhance our childrens’ lives by providing them with the specialized educations and skills needed to flourish in high-demand, high-paying, and high-opportunity professions,” Lawrence said in a Facebook post. “Our students work hard to earn their KEES money, so they should be able to utilize those funds at whichever institutions are the best fit for them to develop their talents.”
“The purpose of the bill is to simply open up opportunities for our students. By expanding the eligibility for KEES money, we are removing a barrier for students who want to pursue a career in the trade industries,” Lawrence said.
“I think a lot of people see that there are many paths for Kentuckians to become work ready – it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Adam Hinton, director and one of five owners of the Kentucky Welding Institute. “Apprenticeships, colleges and universities, our community college system, and proprietary schools like Kentucky Welding Institute all play a role.”
“We’ve had students from over half of Kentucky’s 120 counties train at our school,” he said. “HB 338 would help alleviate some of their financial struggles by allowing them to use the KEES money they have worked hard to earn in high school. Right now they can’t use their KEES money at proprietary schools like KWI. Students who train at these types of schools are setting themselves up for great careers after they graduate. Our graduates have a 92 percent job placement rate and an average starting wage of almost $25 per hour.”
Under the provisions of HB 338, a proprietary institution must be licensed by the Kentucky Commission on Proprietary Education, have operated for at least five years, and have its headquarters or main campus physically located in Kentucky.
“Trade is critical to Kentucky’s well-being and is in high demand. We should be encouraging students to use their KEES money no matter the type of post-secondary education they choose to pursue,” Lawrence added.
HB 338 passed by a vote of 81 – 17 and now moves to the Senate for consideration.
“I’m extremely excited about the progress HB 338 has made thus far,” Hinton said. “We are thankful for the effort that Rep. Lawrence has put into this bill and we received tremendous support from a great number of the Kentucky House members. We hope this bill will have the same type of support in the Senate.”