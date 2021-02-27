Superintendents discuss learning options

Local school districts are preparing to return to full-time in-person learning.
Recently Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order requesting districts begin working on a plan to return to in-person learning.
In Mason County, Superintendent Rick Ross said students in grades kindergarten through fifth have been on a five-day schedule for some time. However, preschool and grades six through 12 will return to a five-day week on March 15.
“That is the beginning of the grading period,” he said. “This will also mark the two week window required to assure the second dose of the vaccine is effective,” he said. “Wednesdays will remain as they are with K-5 dismissing at (noon). Grade 6-12 Special education students will attend along with specific students invited for remediation and special activities. This time will allow teachers to meet the needs of those students remaining virtual.”
Ross said the district will also have a 100 percent virtual option through the school year for those who feel uncomfortable attending in person.
“Our safety protocols have been in place since September. Our mitigation efforts have been very successful. Parents have been very cooperative. Our staff has done an excellent job implementing safety protocols. The students have been rock stars. They have done a particular good job with the masks. We look forward taking another step towards normalcy,” he said.
In Bracken County, Superintendent Jeff Aulick said the district will be returning to an in-person schedule on March 1.
“Prior to Thanksgiving we were fives days per week and returned to an A/B schedule after Christmas,” he said. “We still want to offer the option to the parents since they have not been able to receive any vaccination at this time.”
Augusta Independent School, however, will remain on the four-day schedule, according to Superintendent Lisa McCane.
“Augusta Independent has been and will continue to operate in-person four days per week. Wednesdays are utilized for targeted assistance, 100 percent virtual learning students as well as deep cleaning and sanitation of the buildings,” she said.
Lewis County Superintendent Jamie Weddington said students in groups A and B will return to school on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday schedule with Wednesdays being used for virtual learning.
He also said a 100 percent virtual learning program will still be offered.
Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said students in grades Kindergarten through third have been attending four days per week already.
However, on March 1, students in grades four through 10 will begin attending four days per week while students in grades 11-12 will continue to attend on the hybrid schedule with a plan to have them attending in-person full time by March 15.
“The district will follow all guidance set forth by KDE and our local health department. We understand that many parents are still not comfortable with their children returning in-person, so we are offering virtual options to all grade levels. We are beyond excited to get our students back in the building next week,” he said.