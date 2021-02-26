Appointment leaves void at MMCIDA

Owen McNeill

The appointment of Owen McNeill as Mason County judge-executive Wednesday by Gov. Andy Beshear means the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority must begin searching for new leadership.

McNeill was named the agency’s executive director in 2018, replacing Randall Lowman who was released by the agency by mutual agreement in October 2017 after serving only a few months in the position following the retirement of longtime director Gene Weaver.

Dickie Butler, chairman of the MMCIDA Board of Directors said no move to replace McNeill has been made yet and the board will likely wait until McNeill is sworn in as judge-executive before beginning the search for his replacement.

A process to replace the executive director was put in place when Weaver retired, Butler said. That process calls for a screening committee to accept applications and to screen candidates before presenting final recommendations to the board.

Members of that committee include Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford, Mayor Charles Cotterill, McNeill (as judge-executive), County Treasurer Kim Muse and board member Mike Lewis along with Butler.

Butler said the committee has not organized or met yet or even discussed the issue.

McNeill will complete any projects he currently has in the works, Butler said.

“He has lots of irons in the fire right now,” he said.

Butler said McNeill and the late Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer worked well together and accomplished a lot for the city and county.

“He’s (McNeill) done a good job,” Butler said.

McNeill will be sworn in as judge-executive today (Friday) at 4 p.m. The Ledger Independent will carry the event live on Facebook.

