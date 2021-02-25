Columbia Gas outlines project for city

February 25, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
According to David Lemons of Columbia Gas, the most recent project to replace antiquated cast iron gas lines will begin as soon as the state grants needed permits.

According to David Lemons of Columbia Gas, the most recent project to replace antiquated cast iron gas lines will begin as soon as the state grants needed permits.

Maysville City Commission heard from David Lemons of Columbia Gas during a special meeting on Tuesday.

According to Lemons, the most recent project to replace antiquated cast iron gas lines will begin as soon as the state grants needed permits.

Work will begin on Fourth Street and include an area from Mattox Alley to Limestone Street. On Third Street, the project will include an area from Wall Street to the Mason County Public Library, Lemons said. Some work is also planned in the area of Bridge Street toward Second Street and alleys in the vicinity, he said.

In all, about 5,000 feet of cast iron pipe will be replaced and 183 customers will be affected, Lemons said.

The Third Street project will be conducted in coordination with the city’s replacement of water lines in the area, Lemons said.

Commissioners recently awarded the bid for the water line project to Frederick and May Construction for $384.830.

Unlike the Second Street project during which portions of the street were closed as work progressed since Third Street is a state highway it must remain open during construction, City Manager Matt Wallingford said.

A second project planned for later in the year will replace gas lines on Forest Avenue from Coughlin Blvd. to Bryant Lane, Lemons said. Several side streets between Forest Avenue and the railroad will be included, he said. This project will affect more than 200 customers.

In areas where brick sidewalks must be removed, the bricks will be stored and replaced when the project is completed, according to Wallingford.

Wallingford also said it is his understanding that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to resurface Old U.S. 68 once the Fourth Street project is complete.

Also Wednesday, city commissioners agreed to apply for a grant from the Land Water Conservation Fund for up to $250,000. The grant is an 80 percent’20 percent match meaning the city would be responsible for 20 percent. Funds would be used to upgrade and expand facilities at the Maysville River Park including expansion of camping areas, upgrades for electrical service, addition of a concrete pad for fishing, improved sewer hook-ups, restroom and shelter upgrades, and perhaps even the addition of boat slips.

Trending Recipes