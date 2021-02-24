McNeill named MC judge-exec.

Mason County has a new judge-executive following an appointment by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday.

Owen James McNeill, who currently serves as executive director of the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority, expects to take the oath of office on Friday.

McNeill will step in to fill the term of the late Joe Pfeffer, following Pfeffer’s unexpected death earlier this month.

“I’m honored by the appointment to Mason County Judge-Executive by Gov. Beshear. This appointment provides me the opportunity to not only finish several of the initiatives my good friend Judge Pfeffer envisioned but also embark on some new ones that I’m hopeful will continue the momentum Mason County currently is experiencing,” McNeill said.

A Maysville and Mason County native, McNeill joined MMCIDA in 2018 and led efforts, along with Pfeffer, that resulted in companies such as Precision Pulley and Idler and PatienTech locating in Mason County. He was also instrumental in recruiting retailers such as Harbor Freight and Hobby Lobby to Maysville.

“While my title will change, I will continue to passionately promote Maysville and Mason County and work to bring business and industry here,” McNeill said. “I’m convinced, over the next several months, citizens will see some new, positive momentum for Maysville and Mason County that we can all be proud of.”

McNeill is a graduate of Centre College in Danville and lives with his wife, Tina, in Maysville. He serves on several area boards including Hospice of Hope, Maysville Rotary Foundation as well as the current chairman of the Limestone Family YMCA Board.

Commissioner Phil Day has served in Pfeffer’s capacity in the interim, first by order of succession and then after selection by his fellow commissioners to continue until a new judge-executive was appointed.

Because there is no 2021 General Election, the appointment will last until the certification of the 2022 General Election, according to Mason County Attorney John Estill.

“As a community, I’m looking forward to reinstating and reinvigorating that optimistic attitude that our community is known for,” McNeill said. “We should all take a minute and realize how lucky we are to live in Mason County, Kentucky.”

Pfeffer was elected to his latest term in November 2018 and began that term in January 2019. He died on Feb. 1 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center after collapsing at his home.

McNeill worked with Pfeffer perhaps as closely as anyone and considered him not only a colleague but a best friend.

“I was both personally and professionally saddened to hear of Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer’s sudden passing,” McNeill said at the time. “Judge Pfeffer was a phenomenal leader for Mason County and one of the biggest advocates for Northeastern Kentucky. Moreover, he was certainly a dear dear friend and I’ll miss him greatly.”

“I’m excited for what’s coming to Maysville and Mason County, but more so for our long-range future,” McNeill said Wednesday. “We cannot be better positioned geographically to take advantage of economic development, tourism and many other opportunities. I’m hopeful, citizens see the bright future I see for Mason County and I’m looking forward to getting there together.”

“Celebrating our victories is important but we cannot let off the gas pedal,” McNeill concluded. “Judge Joe Pfeffer believed that and I’m very much looking forward to carrying that philosophy forward. I certainly won’t be carrying that load alone however because the team assembled by Judge Pfeffer is second to none. Together, I’m confident that big things are in store for Maysville, Mason County, and Northeastern Kentucky.”

Gwen Pfeffer said Wednesday that her husband would be pleased with the appointment of McNeill.