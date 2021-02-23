Homeless encampment stirs controversy

Some Maysville residents are upset after the destruction of an abandoned homeless camp behind the city’s floodwall on Tuesday.

But city officials said they had received repeated complaints about the encampment which was located in the woods on private property along the Ohio River.

Both Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford and Police Chief Jared Muse said the condition of the camp prompted city employees to destroy a tent and other items left at the scene.

Muse said his department first fielded a complaint about the site in late January and relayed that complaint to the city’s Public Works Department. After a second complaint was received on Monday, employees with Public Works went to investigate the site and found what officials said was filthy conditions, along with pornographic reading material, drug paraphernalia, and piles of human waste several feet high, he said.

Wallingford said what most people don’t understand is how people who live in the area are affected by the issue.

He also pointed out that with flood season arriving, the encampment would likely have been swept away by floodwaters within the next month or so.

Muse said the camp had been abandoned for about 30 days before it was destroyed and that some of those who lived there may have been incarcerated prior to Tuesday’s events.

In order to dispose of the material, city employees set the tent and other items in the camp on fire, because they did not want to touch the items, Wallingford and Muse said.

And while the optics were certainly less than ideal, both men said they understood the workers’ reluctance to deal with the issue by simply removing and storing the items.

Muse said he has worked to establish a good rapport with the community and to make his department known as one with compassion for “our fellow man.” He said anybody could find themselves in a similar situation but said there are too many resources available to resort to living on the riverbank.

Niccole Harris, who operates a Facebook page dedicated to helping others and who has organized several clothing giveaways in Maysville, was obviously upset over the turn of events.

In Facebook posts and in a video she posted on the Maysville — Free in Need page she administers, Harris said she could see the camp from her home in Aberdeen and has even taken items to the several men who were staying there to help them out.

“That camp was not a big homeless mall,” she said. “It was the home of two gentlemen who live there for five months. They are justifying burning everything they owned because of those items they supposedly found. I was also told we do not have a homeless problem in our area that we have a few homeless but not a homeless problem. That is very hard to process.”

“I’m not trying to start trouble like I said before, but it’s time to wake up and quit sweeping this under the rug,” she posted.